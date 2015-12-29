Tons of people got hoverboards for Christmas, and immediately hurt themselves

Hoverboards are dangerous: besides exploding everywhere, they’re tricky to ride.

Some new hoverboard owners had a bit of trouble mastering their devices over the holidays. There are videos all over the internet of people trying and failing to successfully ride their hoverboards for the first time. Some of those falls resulted in injuries (including one by a congressman), while others are merely hilarious.

If you were among those who struggled with one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season, don’t fret, even professional baseball player Dan Uggla couldn’t stay upright.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

