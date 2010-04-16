Building Permits Blow Past Expectations

March building permits: 685,000 seasonally-adjusted vs. 625,00 expected.



March new housing starts: 626,000 seasonally-adjusted vs. 610,000 expected.

The U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly announced the following new residential construction statistics for March 2010:

BUILDING PERMITS

Privately-owned housing units authorised by building permits in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000. This is 7.5 per cent (±1.3%) above the revised February rate of 637,000 and is 34.1 per cent (±2.6%) above the March 2009 estimate of 511,000. Single-family authorizations in March were at a rate of 543,000; this is 5.6 per cent (±1.5%) above the revised February figure of 514,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 120,000 in March.

HOUSING STARTS

Privately-owned housing starts in March were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000. This is 1.6 per cent (±15.2%)* above the revised February estimate of 616,000 and is 20.2 per cent (±15.3%) above the March 2009 rate of 521,000.

Single-family housing starts in March were at a rate of 531,000; this is 0.9 per cent (±12.1%)* below the revised February figure of 536,000. The March rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 88,000.

