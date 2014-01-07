Kevin Spacey Is Ruthless In New 'House Of Cards' Trailer

Netflix just released another new trailer for “House of Cards” season 2 and it’s even better than the first.

Now that Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has accepted a nomination for Vice President, will he be able to maintain his power or is he getting ahead of himself?

Season two of “House of Cards” returns to Netflix February 14.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you can’t wait until then Netflix recently released commentary on all of season one which can be accessed through the subtitles menu.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.