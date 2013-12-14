Netflix Releases A New Trailer For 'House Of Cards' Season 2 And It Looks Excellent

If you weren’t pleased with the teaser trailer for “House of Cards” released at the beginning of the month, Netflix just

released a new, longer one that should satisfy.

Kevin Spacey’s back as Frank Underwood and ruthless as ever.

Here’s the plot synopsis for the new season from Netflix:

Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) has masterfully maneuvered his way into the Vice Presidency, but his ascension faces threats on all fronts… Investigative reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) is inching closer to the truth about Frank and Peter Russo (Corey Stoll) and will stop at nothing to break the story. And Frank’s wife Claire (Robin Wright), the newly appointed Second Lady, must deal with the bright glare of the spotlight and how the intense scrutiny eats away at their once private existence.

The series returns to Netflix February 14.

