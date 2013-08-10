The New Homeland Trailer Is Out And There Are So Many Questions

YouTube Screencap/Showtime A bald Brody lies either sick or injured in the new trailer.

Showtime released the official trailerfor the third season of “Homeland” today and with just under two months to go until the September 29 premier, fans are salivating for answers.

Season 2 ended with one of the greatest twists of all time, lulling viewers into a false sense of lovey-dovey security before literally blowing up the entire CIA.

Set to the melancholy tune of “To Build a Home” by the Cinematic Orchestra, the new trailer is light on the words and heavy on the drama. Carrie and Saul testify before a Senate hearing on the attack at the CIA, a bald, wounded Brody fires a machine gun from a moving Jeep, and Dana goes topless to engage in Muslim prayer.

There are a million questions and the answers can’t come soon enough. Is Carrie being institutionalized? Is Brody’s bald head by choice, or is he sick? Who is Jessica kissing? What’s Saul apologizing for?

It will all be guess work until the season premier. Watch the full trailer below and come up with your own theories.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

