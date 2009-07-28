New-Home Sales Better Than Expected (With Caveats)

Joe Weisenthal
houseforsale tbi

Another sign that the housing market is finally getting less bad:

Bloomberg: Purchases of new homes in the U.S. climbed 11 per cent in June, the biggest gain in eight years, adding to evidence the slump that began in 2005 is stabilizing.

Sales increased to a 384,000 pace, higher than any forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg News and the most since November, figures from the Commerce Department showed to day in Washington. The number of houses on the market dropped to the lowest level in more than a decade.

Sure, you can apply some asterisks if you want. There’s the $8,000 tax credit. Bernanke is snapping up mortgages, and all the old GSEs are revving at full strength. And, as noted below, there’s the non-seasonally adjusted data.  But the numbers are now coming in better than expected.

(And, yes, we’re aware that June is seasonally stronger than May.  But the year-over-year decline improved a lot, too.  And the point is that the numbers were significantly better than expected).

Richard Moody for Forward Capital summarizes the data and adds some caveats:

Sales of new homes jumped by 11 per cent in June to an annualized rate of 384,000 units, while existing home sales posted a third consecutive monthly gain, reaching an annualized rate of 4.890 million units.  Still, home sales remain at exceptionally low levels — the not seasonally adjusted data show a total of 36,000 new homes were sold in June, the lowest monthly total for June since 1982.  Builders have made progress in clearing inventories, with the months supply of new home inventory standing at 8.8 months in June, but that still leaves the months supply measure well above its normal level, while the median months on the market for new homes set another record in June at 11.8 months.

 

While sales of both new and existing homes appear to have moved off of their cyclical bottoms, we see limited upside over coming quarters, particularly as the labour market continues to deteriorate, albeit at a slower rate.

See Also: The Housing Market Really Is Getting Less Bad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.