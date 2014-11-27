New Home Sales Climb

The pace of new home sales climbed 0.7% in October to an annualized pace of 458,000 units.

Economists had forecast a pace of 471,000 units.

Sales climbed 7.1% in the Northeast and surged 15.8% in the Midwest. They declined in the South and the West.

The median new home sales price during the month was $US305,000.

According to the Census, there were 212,000 new houses for sale, which represents a 5.6 month supply.

