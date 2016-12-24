Here come new home sales...

The latest figures for new home sales will be out at 10 a.m. ET.
Economists forecast that new home sales rose by 2.1% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 575,000 in November, according to the Bloomberg consensus.
Last month, new home sales fell by 1.9% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 563,000.
Refresh this page for updates at 10 a.m. ET.
NOW WATCH: Watch Yellen explain why the Federal Reserve decides to raise rates
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.