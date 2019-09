Photo: seanthornburg via flickr

Headline: 2.1% month-over-month decline, 319K annualized.

Expectations: 4% month-over-month decline, 310K annualized.



Analysis: This number came in better than expected but the market shows continued weakness.

Notably, last month’s new home sales were revised down to only 6.5% growth.







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.