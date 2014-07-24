NEW HOME SALES PLUNGE

New home sales fell 8.1% in June to an annualized rate of 406,000.
Economists were expecting sales to fall 5.8%.
May sales were revised tod to 442,000 from an earlier estimate of 504,000.
The median sales price was $US273,500 and the average price was $US331,400.
There were 197,000 new homes available for sale at the end of June, representing a 5.8 month supply.
Sales fell in every region.
Here are the historical numbers courtesy of the Census.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.