NEW HOME SALES PLUNGE

New home sales fell 8.1% in June to an annualized rate of 406,000.

Economists were expecting sales to fall 5.8%.

May sales were revised tod to 442,000 from an earlier estimate of 504,000.

The median sales price was $US273,500 and the average price was $US331,400.

There were 197,000 new homes available for sale at the end of June, representing a 5.8 month supply.

Sales fell in every region.

Here are the historical numbers courtesy of the Census.

