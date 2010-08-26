NEW HOME SALES PLUNGE 12.4%

New home sales numbers came in lower than expected, down to an annualized 276,000.



That’s a 12.4% drop over June, and a 32.4% drop over July 2009.

Markets fell immediately on the news, but have rebounded somewhat:

Dow down 0.62%

NASDAQ down 0.61%

S&P 500 down 0.82%

Also of interest, a massive glut in supply. From the release (emphasis ours):

The median sales price of new houses sold in July 2010 was $204,000; the average sales price was $235,300. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 210,000. This represents a supply of 9.1 months at the current sales rate.

The consensus was for a slight improvement over June, at 340,000 annualized.

June home sales were an annualized 330,000, while May was at 267,000.

New home sales increased in June 23.6%, after falling 36.7% in May.

This comes after yesterday’s massive 27.2% drop in existing home sales.

Read the full Department of Commerce release here >

