Here come new home sales ...

The Census Bureau will release data on new home sales during January at 10 a.m. ET.

According to Bloomberg, economists forecast that new home sales fell 4.4% at an annual rate of 520,000. This would be a slowdown from the 10.8% jump in January at an annual rate of 544,000 recorded for December.

Last month’s gain was the strongest for the series since last February, as unusually warm weather and a pickup in mortgage applications supported home buying.

We’ll have the latest at the top of the hour, so refresh this page for updates.

