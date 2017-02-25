New home sales jump less than expected

New home sales jumped less than expected.
New home sales climbed by 3.7% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 555,000 in January, according to the Census Bureau.
Economists had forecast that new home sales rose by 6.3% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 570,000, according to the Investing.com.
Last month’s figures were revised to 535,000.
