New home sales jump less than expected

New home sales jumped less than expected.

New home sales climbed by 3.7% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 555,000 in January, according to the Census Bureau.

Economists had forecast that new home sales rose by 6.3% at a seasonally adjusted rate of 570,000, according to the Investing.com.

Last month’s figures were revised to 535,000.

