Here come new home sales ...

The February report on new home sales is set for release at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for sales to fall 3.5% in February after a 0.2% decline in January. With this decline, new home sales are expected to slow to an annualized pace of 464,000.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

