New Home Sales Plunge 11% In January

Some more ugly data out of the Census department regarding new home sales:



Sales of new single-family houses in January 2010 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 309,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 11.2 per cent (±14.0%)* below the revised December rate of 348,000 and is 6.1 per cent (±15.1%)* below the January 2009 estimate of 329,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in January 2010 was $203,500; the average sales price was $254,500. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of January was 234,000. This represents a supply of 9.1 months at the current sales rate.

Analysts had been looking for 325,000, so this is a solid miss.

