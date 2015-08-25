Here come new home sales ...

Myles Udland

The latest reading on new home sales in the US is set for release at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for sales to rise 5.8% in July after a 6.8% decline in June.

Home sales are expected to hit an annualized pace of 510,000 in July.

This data follows data on home prices in June which showed price increases were a bit less than expected compared to the prior month.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

