Here come new home sales ...

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Census Bureau will release data on new home sales in April.

Economists expect that home sales rebounded and rose 5.0% to an annual rate of 505,000, according to Bloomberg.

In March, home sales plunged 11.4% to an annual rate of 481,000, far below expectations.

In a preview, UBS economists wrote:

“New home sales are a notoriously volatile series on a month-to-month basis. The trend is likely upward, however, judging by most other housing-related indicators. We forecast a decent rise in the upcoming April report, consistent with the rising confidence about sales that homeowners have reported and the rise in the mortgage purchase applications index in April.”

Earlier, the latest S&P/Case-Shiller home price index showed that home prices rose more than expected in March.

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross …

