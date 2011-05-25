New Home Sales Beat Expectations With A 7.3% Rise

Headline: 323,000, up 7.3%



Consensus: 300,000 annualized in April, expected to make remain flat

Analysis: Last month, new home sales spiked 11%, after a weak February number. Sales, however, continue to be weak overall.

But this is significant month-over-month growth, notable if the growth can continue. That being said, this is still a number well depressed from the pre-housing collapse highs.



