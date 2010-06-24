New Home Sales Suffer Enormous Collapse

May new residential home sales were just 300,000 vs. 423,000 expected according to Fact Set consensus.



It’s actually the worst number we’ve seen yet:

Census Bureau:

Sales of new single-family houses in May 2010 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 300,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 32.7 per cent (±9.9%) below the revised April rate of 446,000 and is 18.3 per cent (±13.0%) below the May 2009 estimate of 367,000.

The median sales price of new houses sold in May 2010 was $200,900; the average sales price was $263,400. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of May was 213,000. This represents a supply of 8.5 months at the current sales rate.

Check out the full official release below:

newressales_201005



