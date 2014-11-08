The New Hobbit Trailer Has Arrived -- And It Looks Epic

YouTube A screenshot from the new Hobbit movie trailer.

A trailer for the new Hobbit film has finally arrived, as fans eagerly await the third instalment of the JRR Tolkien novel retelling.

Warner Bros’ “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” is out on Dec. 12 and is directed by Oscar-winner Peter Jackson.

It sees an all-star cast return, including Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins, Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf, and Orlando Bloom as Legolas. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the dragon.

The trailer, published on Nov. 6, is a dramatic, formidable three minutes of fire, sweeping views of mystic mountains and fortresses, and battling armies engulfed in smoke and anger.

Watch it here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

