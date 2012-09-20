Gollum Challenges Bilbo In This Brand New 'Hobbit' Trailer

After revealing a ton of new images earlier this week, the wait is over.



As promised, the second trailer for “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” has arrived.

While the majority outlines the first film with us, narrated by Sir Ian McKellen, we were most excited to see Bilbo having it out with Gollum.

Check it out below:

