Remember Japan, Libya, Bahrain, The Debt Ceiling, Portugal, and Ireland?



Neither does anyone else.

While most of the big indices are a touch off their pre-crisis highs, the Russell 2000 small cap index has now officially put it all in the past.

The Dow still needs another 100 points to hit new highs, but the Russell 2000 is a better measure of speculative thirst, so we can officially say the market isn’t worried about anything right now.

