New Hi-Res Image Found Of Boston Bombing 'Suspect 2'

This image from marathon runner David Green appears to show the FBI’s Suspect 2 from the Boston bombings.

Green tells NYT’s The Lede that the FBI has contacted him and requested a copy of the image. Agents told him his picture was the best one they had. “I don’t think there’s any doubt,” he says regarding whether the image shows Suspect 2.

The image went viral after being posted on Reddit.

The FBI released low-res images and video from security cameras of two suspects to the public, asking for help in identification.

Reddit, which has been studying every angle of this case from the beginning, responded quickly.

Suspect 2 in the FBI release looks a lot like the man in a backwards white baseball cap and grey hoodie in the photo posted on Reddit.

Redditors have observed that the man in the hi-res photo appears not to be carrying a backpack (thought to contain a pressure cooker bomb), suggesting that he may have put it down at the scene of the crime.

Here are some of pictures released by the FBI of Suspect 2:

Here’s a copy of the full picture. You can look at a larger version here.

