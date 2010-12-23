BUBBLE WATCH: New Hedge Fund Uses Twitter To Pick Stocks

Well, you knew this was coming eventually. A new $39 million hedge fund will use sentiment analysis on Twitter to pick its trades, Bloomberg says.



The founders of the British hedge fund, called Derwent Absolute Return, say they have an algorithm that can analyse sentiments on Twitter and has been successful at predicting good trades.

We’re not sure what joke to make here. Finally a business model for Twitter? A sure sign of a bubble? But where? On Twitter? Or on the stock market? Or both?

Interestingly, the story doesn’t mention StockTwits, Howard Lindzon‘s real-time stock discussion platform which tracks stock discussions on Twitter. It would be ironic if StockTwits was less good than Twitter at predicting stock movements.

