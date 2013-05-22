US

New HD Video Of Oklahoma Tornado Gives The Clearest View Yet

Pamela Engel

Oklahoma news station KFOR has posted an HD video showing the Moore, Okla. tornado from a distance. You can hear the roar of the winds and see the tornado getting larger and kicking up a huge cloud of debris as it makes its way across a flat swath of land.

Several other videos of the tornado have surfaced today, but this one offers a clearer view from a greater distance.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.