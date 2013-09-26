Massive Train Delays From Connecticut To New York Could Last Weeks

Metropolitan Transportation Authority / Kevin Ortiz Train service on the Metro-North’s New Haven Line from Stamford, Conn., to Grand Central Terminal could be suspended for up to three weeks.

Train service on the Metro-North’s New Haven Line from Stamford, Conn., to Grand Central Terminal could be suspended for up to three weeks, Kelly Glista and Christine Dempsey of The Hartford Courant report.

The service, used by 125,000 people every day, was halted Wednesday morning after power problems caused by the loss of a Con Edison feeder cable.

The line will operate at about one-third capacity with diesel trains and buses during repairs.

FOX CT reporter Rachel Lutzker reports that some stretches of New-York bound traffic look “like a parking lot right now.”

The Courant notes that Amtrak service to and from Penn Station in New York also has also been delayed. New Haven Line tickets continue to be honored on the Harlem Line.

Metro-North is tweeting updates.

