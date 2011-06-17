"Pottermore" Website Teases HUGE J.K. Rowling News Coming In 6 Days

Megan Angelo

pottermore

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling sure knows how to keep buzz from fading.

Just as Potter fans have been preparing themselves to say goodbye to the franchise — the last movie in the series bows on July 15, and there hasn’t been a new book in five years — this website has triggered raging speculation that the story may not be over.

According to a countdown clock on a Youtube page linked to the site, the news will go live on Pottermore in just over 6 days.

The announcement may mean more adventures for Harry — or a completely new series that would capitalise on fans’ Rowling withdrawal.

