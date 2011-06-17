"Pottermore" Website Teases HUGE J.K. Rowling News Coming In 6 Days

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling sure knows how to keep buzz from fading.



Just as Potter fans have been preparing themselves to say goodbye to the franchise — the last movie in the series bows on July 15, and there hasn’t been a new book in five years — this website has triggered raging speculation that the story may not be over.

According to a countdown clock on a Youtube page linked to the site, the news will go live on Pottermore in just over 6 days.

The announcement may mean more adventures for Harry — or a completely new series that would capitalise on fans’ Rowling withdrawal.

