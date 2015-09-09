These amazing illustrations offer a sneak peak into new versions of the 'Harry Potter' books

While we wait with baited breath for J.K. Rowling to reveal more Harry Potter details on Twitter, publishers have released some magical images from the upcoming illustrated version of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
Illustrated by noted British artist Jim Kay, the new book will feature 110 new colour images, BuzzFeed reported earlier this year.
The new “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be available on October 6. After that, the illustrated series will be released one book per year until 2021, Scholastic explained in a press release.
Until then, check out the exciting new illustrations for a glimpse into Hogwarts like you’ve never seen it before.
Though his hair might not be red in this sketch, Ron still looks very much a Weasley with his tousled hair and freckles.
The measuring tape wrapped around Draco Malfoy looks almost serpentine in this image. How fitting for the young Slytherin.
