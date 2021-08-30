One student reportedly injured in a Wilmington, NC, high school shooting on Monday

One student was injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school on Monday, WECT reported.

New Hanover High School students are being evacuated to Williston Middle School, the sheriff’s office said.

“The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation,” the school said.

The high school students are being taken to Williston Middle School where parents will need to pick them up, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

“New Hanover High School students and staff have been escorted to Williston Middle School by the Sheriff’s Department after a shooting on the campus of New Hanover High School,” the school system said on Twitter. “The Sheriff’s office has confirmed this is NOT an active shooter situation.”

“Once a full headcount is conducted, students will be taken to the MLK center at 401 S 8th street where they will be released to their parents,” the school system said.

Both Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary are safe and under a shelter in place order, the school system said, adding that they weren’t releasing students to their families yet.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.