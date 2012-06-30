This Fancy New Handbag Holds Everything—Including A Bottle Of Wine

Swiss designer Claudia Eicke has created a handbag to accomodate a woman’s every need…including a bottle of wine.



Her “weekender” bag includes a zipper compartment underneath the purse for a bottle of wine.

The bag is about $1,600 and is made from goat leather.

Would you use it?

Here’s the bag with the wine exposed:

Photo: envoyage.ch

And zipped up properly:

Photo: envoyage.ch

