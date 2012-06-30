This Fancy New Handbag Holds Everything—Including A Bottle Of Wine

Swiss designer Claudia Eicke has created a handbag to accomodate a woman’s every need…including a bottle of wine.
Her “weekender” bag includes a zipper compartment underneath the purse for a bottle of wine.
The bag is about $1,600 and is made from goat leather.
Would you use it?
Here’s the bag with the wine exposed:
Photo: envoyage.ch
And zipped up properly:
Photo: envoyage.ch
