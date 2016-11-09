Here are the New Hampshire Senate results

It’s likely to go down to the wire in the tightly contested New Hampshire Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.

And with early returns coming in, Hassan holds a roughly 8,000 vote lead over Ayotte.

In the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Ayotte led Hassan by 1.5 points.

But data-journalism outlet FiveThirtyEight gave Hassan a very slight edge over Ayotte, projecting the New Hampshire governor has a 52.7% chance of victory on Tuesday.

Ayotte, a one-term senator, has been frequently pushed on her support for Republican nominee Donald Trump. She’s backed away from the party’s nominee in recent weeks following the release of a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape that showed him boasting of being able to make unwanted sexual advances on women because he was famous. She previously walked back a statement that Trump was a role-model.

Hassan, a two-term governor, had been hit with a campaign finance controversy during her stint as governor. In August, she had refused to say in an interview with CNN whether she thought Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was trustworthy. Her campaign later clarified that she did find Clinton to be honest, and the two have campaigned with each other when the former secretary of state made trips to New Hampshire.

New Hampshire polls close at 7 p.m. EST., but polling locations around Dover were permitted to stay open until 8 p.m.

Developing…

