New Hampshire Senate Passes Right-To-Work Bill

Photo: AP

In yet another blow to unions, the New Hampshire Senate passed a right-to-work bill today that would end the practice of requiring non-union members to pay for union negotiations, the Associated Press reports.Gov. John Lynch, a Democrat, has promised to veto the bill. But Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers and could override a veto.



If passed, the new law would make New Hampshire the 23rd right-to-work state in the U.S. Currently, 11% of Granite State workers are unionized.

The bill would bar employers and unions from agreeing to a “fair share” clause, which requires non-union members to make payments in lieu of union dues to cover the cost of contract negotiations. Federal law requires unions to negotiate for members and non-members.

