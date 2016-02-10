TRUMP WINS NEW HAMPSHIRE

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump just scored his first victory of the 2016 election season, winning the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, CNN, Associated Press, and other outlets reported.

Most polls had given Trump a big edge heading into the primary. The CNN/WMUR poll from Monday gave Trump a more than 14-point lead.

Trump was upset by Cruz in last week’s Iowa caucuses, even though polls had given him a lead there. Trump later claimed that he would have actually won that contest if Cruz didn’t cheat.

