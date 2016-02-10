LIVE: The New Hampshire primary results!

The first primaries in the nation are finally here.

And Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Republican business mogul Donald Trump have already been declared the respective winners of the primaries, multiple outlets are reporting.

New Hampshire voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the first primaries of the 2016 election season.

Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are all bunched up in a four-way heat for the second place position for the Republicans.. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) has already conceded the Democratic race to Sanders.

9:13 p.m. ET — Clinton addressed supporters from her New Hampshire headquarters.

“I don’t know what we’d have done if we actually won,” she quipped. “This is a pretty exciting event.”

“I want to begin by congratulating Senator Sanders on his victory tonight and I want to thank each and every one of you,” she continued. “I still love New Hampshire and I always will. And here’s what we’re going to do. Now we take this campaign to the entire country. We’re going to fight for every vote in every state. We’re going to fight for real solutions that make a real difference.”

“We’re going to win this nomination and we’re going to win this election together!” she concluded.

9:09 p.m. ET — Here’s Clinton’s congratulatory tweet to Sanders:

To @BernieSanders, congratulations. To New Hampshire, thank you. And to our volunteers: I’m so grateful for what you built. Now, onward. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2016





9:08 p.m. ET — Fox News is calling second place in the Republican race for Kasich.

John Kasich wins second among Republicans in #NewHampshirePrimary, @FOXNews projects.

— Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) February 10, 2016

9:05 p.m. ET — The AP shows that Bush has now overtaken Cruz for third place with 26% of precincts reporting. His lead over Cruz is razor thin.

8:54 p.m. ET — Both Politico and the AP are reporting that Cruz has overtaken Bush for third place, with 22% of precincts counted.

8:44 p.m. ET — Clinton’s communications director tweeted that Clinton called Sanders to congratulate him on the win and is now headed to address her supporters.

@HillaryClinton called to congratulate @BernieSanders and now en route to address her supporters.

— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) February 10, 2016

8:36 p.m. ET — Sanders is the first Jewish candidate to win a presidential primary or caucus with his win in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

8:32 p.m. ET — With 14% of precincts reporting in the Democratic race, Sanders, who has already been declared the victor, has widened his lead over Clinton. He is now up by 16 points, a 57% to 41% margin.

8:29 p.m. ET — Politico is now reporting the results of nearly 14% of precincts, and Kasich, Bush, Cruz, and Rubio are currently running in that order behind Trump. Of note, Rubio, at 9.7%, now falls below the threshold of picking up any delegates in the state.

8:12 p.m. ET — The night is far from over. There is still a huge battle playing out for second place in the Republican primary, and it’s still close. Kasich holds a five point lead over Bush with 8.6% reporting, per Decision Desk HQ. Cruz and Rubio follow in fourth and fifth place.

8:05 p.m. ET — Clinton conceded the race to Sanders.

New memo from @HillaryClinton campaign manager Robby Mook: “Why March Matters So Much.” pic.twitter.com/1zM4oHoamK

— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 10, 2016

8:00 p.m. ET — BREAKING: Trump and Sanders win the primary, per multiple outlets including CNN and the AP.

7:58 p.m. ET — Politico, with roughly 4% of precincts reporting on both sides, is showing a 53.3% – 44.6% lead for Sanders, and a 33.1% – 16.8% lead for Trump over Kasich.

Polls are set to close at 8 p.m.

7:56 p.m. ET — Here’s what CNN is currently listing, with 3% of Republican precincts and 5% of Democratic precincts reporting.

7:53 p.m. ET — Decision Desk HQ is now reporting 8.3% of Republican primary precincts, and Trump is maintaining a 14-point lead.

Of note, Rubio has fallen to fourth among Kasich, Bush, and Cruz, the four who are jockeying for second place behind Trump.

7:50 p.m. ET — Sanders is still leading Clinton by a wide margin early on the Democratic side, with Decision Desk HQ reporting a 57.7% – 41.8% advantage for the Vermont senator with 3% of precincts reporting. The Associated Press’s rolling results currently show that Sanders leads Clinton 54% to 44% with 3% of precincts reporting.

7:49 p.m. ET — With 2.6% of precincts reporting on the Republican side, Trump leads Kasich by roughly 13%, per Decision Desk HQ.

7:37 p.m. ET — A note for readers, exit polling information are not necessarily reliable, and voters are still lined up and have yet to vote at some polling precincts in New Hampshire.

Indeed, in last week’s Iowa caucuses, the state’s entrance polls incorrectly signalled a Trump win.

7:35 p.m. ET — With 1.7% of precincts reporting on the Democratic side, Sanders is carrying a big lead over Clinton, per Decision Desk HQ.

7:32 p.m. ET — Decision Desk HQ is reporting that, with 1.7% of precincts reporting, Trump already has a big lead in the state. He’s carrying more than 40% of the early vote.

7:11 p.m. ET — CNN is reporting long lines at the polls and major traffic delays as New Hampshire voters attempt to cast last minute votes. Most of the polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, but some remain open until 8 p.m.

7:01 p.m. ET — An exit poll showed that 66% of GOP primary voters in New Hampshire support a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.

NH EXIT POLL: 66% of GOP primary voters support banning Muslims from entering the U.S. #Decision2016 pic.twitter.com/ML7gElzaZR

— Meet the Press (@meetthepress) February 9, 2016

