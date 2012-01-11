SCENES FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE: This Is What It Looks Like When Campaigns Invade

Photo: Business Insider
The New Hampshire primary election is nearly over, and with Mitt Romney almost guaranteed to win, it has been a pretty low-key affair.Still, Granite Staters take their vote pretty seriously though, so the election hasn’t been without some colourful pageantry. Activists from all walks of life have flocked to New Hampshire over the past few days to stand on street corners and promote their causes.
Needless to say, between the active Occupy New Hampshire movement, fringe presidential candidate Vermin Supreme, and busloads of Tea Partiers — not to mention the actual 2012 Republican candidates themselves — it has been quite a show here in Manchester.
Here are some of the scenes we’ve witnessed.
The first thing you see when you pull into downtown Manchester is this sign from the local Occupy Wall Street movement. Occupiers have set up camp in the town square.
Occupy NH Primary has been pretty organised this week — they successfully interrupted Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum campaign events and forced Newt Gingrich to cancel a rally at his headquarters last night.
This yak appears to be their unofficial mascot. Here he is taking a break behind the Occupy NH logistics tent.
The Jews Against Zionism protesters have also been traipsing around Manchester telling the candidates not to support the state of Israel. As usual, they cause quite a bit of confusion.
For example, we're not sure what this is all about. We tried to ask, but none of the protesters there spoke enough English to explain.
Vermin Supreme, a perennial presidential candidate in New Hampshire, has also been roaming around Manchester with his crew. His platform: zombie preparedness, oral hygiene, and ponies for all.
Supporters for the real candidates have also come out in full force — this guy really likes Mitt Romney.
He and his fellow Romney supporters have been pretty cheery this week. Here's a few them at a mini-rally in Concord.
They had a little bit of a yelling match with these Jon Huntsman supporters, but things stayed peaceful.
Rick Santorum supporters stayed safely across the street — Romney fans here have reportedly been stealing Santorum signs all week.
Even Rick Perry has a few fans — here's a small contingency outside of a polling site in Bedford this afternoon.
The Ron Paul supporters are definitely the liveliest bunch — we are pretty sure it is the only campaign with a troubadour.
There are some pretty impressive artists supporting Ron Paul. This was one of the best signs we've seen so far.
The artist, Melina Brajavic, is a Serbian-born Pennsylvanian who has supported Ron Paul since the Balkan Wars. Here she is posing with former RNC chairman Michael Steele.
Steele wasn't the only political celebrity in Manchester. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley popped in this weekend to stump for Mitt Romney.
So did former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty. We tried to ask him if he regrets dropping out of the 2012 race, but the question got drowned out in this press scrum.
Rand Paul was also back on the campaign trail — he got totally swarmed by reporters after the debate on Saturday night.
He even got into a little tiff with this Nation reporter over Ron Paul's racist newsletters. It ended with Rand Paul walking off and the Nation reporter cursing after him.
Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz gatecrashed the primary madness to slam Mitt Romney about his jobs record claims.
Of all the pageantry, this sign was definitely one of our favourites. This guy said he's given up hope that Palin will run, but he just wants her to endorse so he can know for certain who he should vote for..
