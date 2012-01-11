SCENES FROM NEW HAMPSHIRE: This Is What It Looks Like When Campaigns Invade

Photo: Business Insider

The New Hampshire primary election is nearly over, and with Mitt Romney almost guaranteed to win, it has been a pretty low-key affair.Still, Granite Staters take their vote pretty seriously though, so the election hasn’t been without some colourful pageantry. Activists from all walks of life have flocked to New Hampshire over the past few days to stand on street corners and promote their causes.



Needless to say, between the active Occupy New Hampshire movement, fringe presidential candidate Vermin Supreme, and busloads of Tea Partiers — not to mention the actual 2012 Republican candidates themselves — it has been quite a show here in Manchester.

Here are some of the scenes we’ve witnessed.

