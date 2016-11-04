Trump is turning a key battleground state red

Donald Trump. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Republican nominee Donald Trump, who trailed Hillary Clinton by near-double digits in the state of New Hampshire last month, has suddenly mounted a comeback in the key battleground state.

Three polls in the Granite State released Thursday showed Trump at least tied with Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in the state. In one survey, he gained a 1-point advantage, and in another, he was up 5 points.

It was a pointed shift from just more than a week ago, when Clinton led by an average of 8 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average of the state. The swing comes amid signs that a turbulent week for the Clinton campaign — including the news of the FBI’s reactivated investigation into her private email server — has taken a toll on the Democratic nominee’s poll numbers.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll that showed the race deadlocked at 42-42, for example, found that 49% of New Hampshire voters said the revelations made them less likely to support Clinton, while 45% said they wouldn’t affect their votes.

“Both Trump and Clinton seek to win 48% of the New Hampshire vote, which should be good enough to win the state,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

The shift in New Hampshire is especially important for Trump, whose path to victory could rely on the state. Trump victories in the swing states of Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, and Nevada, along with New Hampshire, could provide him with the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Polls in those battleground states and nationally have been tightening significantly over the past week as the November 8 election rapidly approaches.

Here’s a look at the trend in New Hampshire, from RealClearPolitics:

