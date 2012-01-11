NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY: Huntsman Is Tied With Romney! (After 9 Votes)

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

The first official voting results in in today’s New Hampshire primary and Jon Hunstman and Mitt Romney are tied at two votes a piece. Gingrich and Paul each got one. Obama received the remaining three.Historically the village of Dixville Notch casts their votes at midnight on primary day after which the polls close.



The rest of the state’s polls close at 8pm.

But, if nothing else Huntman’s ‘surge’ in Dixville Notch reflects the extra love he’s been getting from the press in the last 24 hours.

After months of toiling on the sidelines it seems Huntsman may finally get his time as everyone’s (or at least the media’s) favourite ‘not Romney’ candidate. Huntsman is currently battling for second place in New Hampshire against Ron Paul; said Joe Scarborough this morning: “I think all of us sense SOME movement toward Huntsman.”

However as with every other ‘not Romney’ candidate that the primaries have cycled through in the last six months there is some serious question as to whether this momentum can be sustained past the end of this news cycle.

