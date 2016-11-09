NEW HAMPSHIRE: Donald Trump with a tiny lead over Hillary Clinton

The small state of New Hampshire could prove to be of the utmost importance by the conclusion of Election Day.

And, with 25% of precincts reporting, Republican nominee Donald Trump held a 10,000-vote lead over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

In the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, Clinton held a less than 1-point lead over Trump after holding a much more substantial lead in the lead up to Tuesday’s vote.

The state’s four electoral votes might be the difference in whether Clinton could hold off a Trump surge, or whether Trump could complete the improbable and reach 270 electoral votes.

Polls close in the Granite State at 7 p.m. EST. But late Tuesday evening, a judge ruled that polls around Dover will stay open until 8 p.m.

New Hampshire is also home to a competitive Senate race, as well as one for the governor’s mansion. In the Senate battle, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte leads Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan by 1.5 points in the RCP average, while Republican Chris Sununu leads Democrat Colin Van Ostern by 1.2 points in the polling average for the governorship.

Ayotte held an early lead over Hassan, and Sununu held an early lead over Van Ostern.

