You would hope the people tasked with running our country had a college education.



Unfortunately many state legislators do not.

The Chronicle of Higher Education looked at the education levels for state legislators and found that only 53.4% of New Hampshire’s legislatures had at least some higher education experience. 20-five per cent earned only their Bachelor’s degree as opposed to the 34% of all United States’ legislators who have attained the same level of education.

As a point of context, 28% of New Hampshire residents, the people legislators are responsible for, have earned only their Bachelor’s degree.

But the small East Coast state isn’t alone. In both Maine and Delaware, less than 60% of the state legislators were college educated. 50-eight per cent of Maine’s legislators had some higher education schooling and of those, only 27% had earned just their Bachelor’s degree.

In Delaware, 59.7% of legislators have some level of college education. New Mexico and Arkansas rounded out the bottom five, with 59.7% and 60.4% of legislators claiming some type of college education, respectively.

