New Hampshire 2020 presidential election results

New Hampshire has voted for a Democrat in the last four presidential elections.

The state holds four electoral votes.

All four of New Hampshire’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

Polls have started to close in New Hampshire, but some municipalities will remain open.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New Hampshire has voted Democratic in the last four presidential elections. The state is home to a competitive down-ballot race in eastern New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Control over New Hampshire’s state government is split: the governor is a Republican while Democrats hold both chambers of the state legislature. In Congress, all four members of New Hampshire’s delegation are Democrats. The state has four electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be particularly competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.