New Concept Art For 'Halo 5' Game Out Later This Year

A new “Halo” game is coming out for the Xbox One later this year.

While the next instalment was originally announced at E3, Microsoft made confirmed earlier this week it would be released 2014.

While there’s no official name for the game yet, we’re getting our first look at concept art for the game.

The photo comes from 343 Industries via a blog post at Halo Waypoint.

It’s referred to as “an early exploration of a new location” that will be featured a lot in the new game.

Check it out below:

It sounds like we should be hearing more about the next Halo game soon.

From the blog post:

“We’re proud of what we accomplished with our first release in Halo 4 and now we’re focused on something much more transformative as we make the leap to the next generation of Xbox. We showed a hint of what we have in store at E3 last year and we’re excited to share more in the not-so-distant future. Please be patient — we can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

Check out the full blog post here.

