The filmmaker behind the original 'Halloween' is returning for a new movie in the franchise

Legendary filmmaker John Carpenter seemed to walk away for good from the movie that made him an icon when he declined to direct “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” in 1998 due to a contract dispute.

But it seems time has healed this particular wound: Carpenter will be an executive producer on a new “Halloween” movie, which will be financed by Miramax and Blumhouse Productions, according to an announcement released on Monday.

This is the first time Carpenter has been directly involved in a “Halloween” movie since 1982’s “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” (for which he was a producer).

“‘Halloween’ needs to return to its traditions,” Carpenter said in a statement. “I feel like the movies have gotten away from that… Michael is not just a human being; he’s a force of nature, like the wind. That’s what makes him so scary.”

This new “Halloween,” which is currently in preproduction, will be the 10th sequel in the classic horror franchise that follows a psychotic masked killer named Michael Myers.

The first “Halloween,” which opened in 1978 and starred a then-unknown Jamie Lee Curtis as the babysitter Myers is stalking and Donald Pleasence as the psychiatrist determined to kill Myers, was an instant hit. The movie was made for just $325,000 and it earned $47 million worldwide.

The scares in the movie were heightened by the film’s memorable score, which Carpenter also created.

The sequels in the decades since have seen hits and misses. But Blumhouse head Jason Blum, who’s been behind recent low-budget horror hits like the “Paranormal Activity” and “Insidious” franchises, believes getting Carpenter back into the mix is what the Myers series has been missing.

“‘Halloween’ is one of those milestone films that inspired everyone at our company to get into the world of scary movies,” Blum said in a statement, “and we are so excited that Miramax brought us together. We cannot wait to find and collaborate with the right filmmaker to give ‘Halloween’ fans the movie they deserve.”

Here’s the trailer from the original “Halloween.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.