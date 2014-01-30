New Guinness Ad Tells Amazing Story Of Identical Twins, Only One Of Whom Made It To The Olympics [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Guinness released an amazing ad yesterday that tells the story of Tracy and Lanny Barnes, a pair of American twins and Olympic biathlon competitors who are exactly alike in nearly every way, save for one critical twist of fate. The ad was made by BBDO New York and continues the brand’s “Made of More” campaign:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> DigitasLBi cut 10+ staffer members at its Detroit office, according to AgencySpy. Havas Worldwide hired Cramer-Krasselt's Julieann Vukovich to be its chief talent officer. Rosetta hired Peter Kang to be an executive creative director. Kang has previously worked at Digital Kitchen, Ogilvy, and Saatchi & Saatchi. Adweek looks at some of the weirdest commercials featuring athlete endorsements, including former Jets quarterback Joe Namath's ad for Beautymist Pantyhose. Ellen DeGeneres will star in a Super Bowl commercial for the streaming music service Beats Music. A short clip released on her show revealed that the ad will show her breaking it down to some electronic dance movement alongside someone in a bear costume. [video provider="youtube" id="iMu90mP1GBY" size="xlarge" align="center"] Yahoo reported that its display advertising business made $US553 million in the fourth quarter of 2013, a 6% decline from last year. A new survey from CrowdTap says that 61% of Super Bowl viewers will share ads on social media. Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

