New Guidelines Released For Australian IROs

The Australasian Investor Relations Association (AIRA) today released updated best practice guidelines for its members.

The guidelines are a ‘comprehensive template for investor relations professionals so they understand what investors and regulators expect of them,’ says Ian Matheson, AIRA’s chief executive.

It’s been four years since the last update so the guidelines cover amendments to corporate law, listing rules and corporate governance standards over that time.

Note: you’ll have to be an AIRA member to access the full document.

Click here for the press release: Updated investor relations guidelines for listed companies launched.



