It Looks Like Christine Lagarde Might Have Really Made Things Worse In Greece

A few days ago it looked like the tide was turning in Greece.



The pro-bailout New Democracy party had taken the lead, and there was good reason to think that a pro-bailout coalition could win after the election.

But then this weekend, an interview from Christine Lagarde, in which the IMF chief blasted Greek parents for not paying their taxes, pissed off everyone in Greece.

And now a new poll shows that the left-wing SYRIZA party is vastly in the lead.

SYRIZA is now pulling over 30 per cent, and New Democracy is at just 26.5 per cent.

There’s still time before the election, but at the moment, it looks like Greece is heading for a major showdown with the rest of Europe.

