New 'Gravity' Trailer Shows How Scary It Would Be To Get Lost In Space

Life in space is impossible … and scary.

Warner Bros. has released another extended, official trailer for its upcoming space thriller “Gravity” and the previews continue to get better.

Up until this point, most of what we’ve seen for Alfonso Cuaron’s (“Children of Men”) next film has been about how terrible it would be to get lost in space. Previous teasers have shown Sandra Bullock as a space engineer getting thrown around in a giant blank, black canvas.

While we learn a little more about her character, Dr. Ryan Stone, we also watch her get violently tossed around even more.

“Gravity” comes to theatres October 4.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.