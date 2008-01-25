New Grand Theft Auto: Out April 29 (Finally)

The newest, much-delayed version of Grand Theft Auto will finally hit shelves April 29. Up until now, publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) has refused to peg a release date for its franchise game after blowing its ship date for the game last year.

GTA IV will be available for Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Sony’s PS3. But the game, which encourages mayhem of all sorts (if you don’t know, ask your kids) won’t be released for Nintendo’s family friendly Wii.

