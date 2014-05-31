Here's The Incredible Argument For Why The US Desperately Needs More Young Entrepreneurs

VFA Venture for America’s fellows.

Numbers show that the majority of elite college graduates consider success to be landing a job in finance, consulting, or law in a thriving city like New York, San Francisco, or D.C.

Venture for America founder Andrew Yang thinks this is a serious problem for the United States.

Too many smart, talented young people are convinced that the only way to validate their education is by following the pack, Yang argues. That means there’s not enough talent flowing to businesses that create jobs and bring capital back to cities like Detroit and Baltimore, Yang explains in his new book “Smart People Should Build Things.”

It tells the story of how he came to found Venture for America in 2012 as a way of recruiting top college graduates to work at startups in business-starved cities throughout the U.S.

Today, VFA has 108 fellows helping startups grow in cities like Las Vegas and New Orleans. Over 100 more fellows are preparing to begin their two-year program.

Yang, who’s goal for the VFA is to create 100,000 jobs by 2025, created a visual summary of his book. He’s allowed us to republish it here.

