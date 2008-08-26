New GPhone Semi-Revealed? (GOOG)

We know that the first Gphone — a mobile phone running on Google’s Android operating system — will come from handset-maker HTC, and will be available via T-Mobile this fall. We also have a pretty good idea of what it will look like, based on a series of a leaks and sketches submitted to the FCC.



But, for the record, here’s what the people at Gphone-obsessed Android Guys insist is a bona-fide mockup of the “G1”, via a “a trusted source claiming to be close to one of the three parties involved”:

To our untrained eye, this looks pretty similar to other sketches, mockups, etc. we’ve seen. Which either means that it’s correct, or that all of the sketches, mockups, etc are wrong and are copy-catting each other. We do note that the phone says “Google” on the back, though. So it’s got that going for it, which is nice. For a professional gadget-watcher’s perspective on this, check out Engadget, which weighs in on stats like height, weight and depth.

See Also: Early GPhone Review: Powerful, But No iPhone

Google’s Android Mobile OS Still On Track For Q4 Launch

Google Still Dreaming Of $50 Billion Mobile Ad Market

Is Google’s Android Coming Apart At The Seams?

What Google Can Learn From The iPhone Apps Launch: More Games For Android

Apple Guy John Gruber: Rooting For Google Android, But Expectations Low

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.