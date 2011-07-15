The New "Got Milk?" Campaign Is Making Women Angry

The original “Got Milk?” campaign, featuring celebrities with milk mustaches, is a tough act to follow. So the California Milk Processor Board, which was responsible for the ads, recently tried something with more of a shock factor.



Its new campaign, “Everything I Do Is Wrong,” is already pissing people off — especially women.

The campaign shows distressed-looking men holding milk cartons with taglines such as “I’m sorry I listened to what you said, not what you meant,” or “I apologise for not reading between the right lines.”

The message at the bottom says: “Milk can reduce the symptoms of PMS.”

The ads even take you to a website where you can track the “current global PMS level” and upload photos to “puppy dog-eyeze” yourself, for “a face that’s hard to stay mad at.”

This wasn’t the first time the Board tried this marketing tactic. Ad Week points out that in 2005 it ran a similar campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.